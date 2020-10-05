Juneau County Reports 18 New COVID19 Cases on Monday 10/5

The Juneau County Health department reported 18 new cases of Covid19 during their Monday afternoon report. 16 cases were reported over the weekend and 2 were reported Monday. Juneau County now has 123 active cases and 6 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 465 cases with 257 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Source: WRJC.com







