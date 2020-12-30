Juneau County Reports 18 New COVID19 Cases During Tuesday 12/29 Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID19 during their Tuesday evening report. Juneau County now is at 111 active cases with 2 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,817 cases with 1,378 recoveries. The Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center reported no new cases they currently have no active cases, while the New Lisbon Correctional facility also reported no new cases they currently have 4 active cases.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.