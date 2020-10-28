Juneau County Reports 17 News COVID19 Cases During Wednesday 10/28 Report
The Juneau County Health Department reported 17 new COVID19 cases during their Wednesday evening report. Juneau County now currently has 208 active COVID19 cases with 5 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 805 cases with 400 recoveries.
Source: WRJC.com
Vice President Mike Pence shuns quarantine, rallies Trump crowd at Central Wisconsin...
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 28, 2020 at 10:43 PM
The vice president's visit comes while Wisconsin sees record high cases of COVID-19 and while members of his staff have been infected.
Brown County reports 8 COVID-19 deaths in 2 days as health care experts discuss emotional...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2020 at 10:36 PM
DHS confirmed 274 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, accounting for 56.1% of the tests results Wednesday.
37-year-old Michigan woman charged in June 2019 overdose in Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2020 at 9:51 PM
Candice K. Thornton, 36, faces a party to first-degree reckless homicide charge. Her bail was set at $50,000 Tuesday.
Wisconsin reports 3,800 new cases, 45 deaths and a record-high seven-day positivity rate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2020 at 9:40 PM
The state reported an average positivity rate over the last seven days of 27.2%, the highest ever.
Brown County Board approves 2021 budget that calls for tax cut, new clinician to help law...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2020 at 9:40 PM
Residents will pay $3.98 per $1,000 of a property's assessed value — a decrease of 20 cents from this year.
Wisconsin early voting has already hit 51% of total 2016 voting
by Bob Hague on October 28, 2020 at 9:22 PM
The total number of absentee ballots returned as of Wednesday in Wisconsin is now 51 percent of total votes cast in the 2016 election. The latest absentee ballot information for Wisconsin, six days before the election, shows more than 1,800,000 […]
Green Bay Packers make $250,000 in grants to social justice organizations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM
Green Bay Packers grants totaling $250,000 go to social justice causes in southern Wisconsin.
While in court to stop mask rules, Robin Vos calls to remove politics from COVID response
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2020 at 8:22 PM
Vos's comments come as the state is recording thousands of new cases daily and he faces a tough reelection fight.
