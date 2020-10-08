Juneau County Reports 15 New Cases 1 New Death in Thursday (10/8) Reports

The Juneau County Health Department reported the Counties 4th Covid19 related death during their Thursday afternoon report. The Health Department also recorded 15 new cases bringing the active case count in Juneau County to 105 with 5 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 495 cases with 263 recoveries.

