Juneau County Reports 12 New COVID19 Cases During Thursday (11/19) Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 12 news cases of COVID19 during their Thursday afternoon report. There are now currently 311 active cases in Juneau County with 4 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,189 cases with 543 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional facility had no new cases. They currently are down to just 17 active cases.

Source: WRJC.com







