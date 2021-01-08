Juneau County Relay for Life Will Not Return
The American Cancer Society and the Juneau County Relay for Life Committee has come to the difficult decision that their relay will not continue in 2021 and beyond. They would like to thank all of their sponsors, the planning committee members, the team captains, the volunteers, the participants, and all the donors for their dedication to our cause. Cancer has not been beaten, so the fight must go on. They ask you to please continue to donate to the American Cancer Society
Source: WRJC.com
Evers among 8 governors requesting more doses of vaccine from feds
by Bob Hague on January 8, 2021 at 9:32 PM
Tony Evers is among a group of Democratic governors calling on the Trump administration to accelerate release of coronavirus vaccines. In a joint statement, Evers and seven others, including Minnesota’s Tim Walz and Michigan’s Gretchen […]
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan will attend Biden inaugural
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2021 at 8:50 PM
"The peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of American democracy, and that's why Speaker Ryan feels it is important to attend," an aide said.
Wisconsin Republicans don't want to see Trump pushed out of office
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2021 at 8:39 PM
Wisconsin Democrats want to get President Donald Trump out of office before his term ends on Jan. 20, but the state's Republicans have shown no support for ousting him.
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2021 at 8:22 PM
Kind Calls Out Opponent For Taking Part in US Capitol Mob Protest
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2021 at 8:21 PM
Family Video Closing Nearly 50 Wisconsin Locations
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2021 at 8:20 PM
Prairie Du Sac Eagle Watching Goes Virtual
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2021 at 8:20 PM
Sen Johsnon faces comparison to McCarthy from fellow Republicans following Capitol riot
by Raymond Neupert on January 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM
Senator Ron Johnson is now facing some harsh comparisons from Republicans after Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol. The Anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project is swearing to run ads against Johnson if he runs for office again, with […]
Green Bay man with 15 drunken driving convictions arrested after crash knocks out power...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2021 at 7:18 PM
Green Bay resident Wallace Bowers, 74, could be fined up to $50,000 and imprisoned for 4 to 15 years if he's convicted of 16th offense OWI.
