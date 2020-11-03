Juneau County Record 53 New COVID19 Cases Since Saturday

The Juneau County Health Department reported 53 new cases of COVID19 Since Saturday.  40 cases were reported over the weekend with 13 being reported on Monday.  Juneau County now has 222 active cases with 4 hospitalizations. 

Source: WRJC.com



