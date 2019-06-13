JUNEAU COUNTY RECOGNIZED AS DRIVER FOR SMALL BUSINESS & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN THE COULEE REGION

Juneau County has always been on the fringe edge of every economic regional basin, whether it be the 7 Rivers Region (14 counties), the North Central WI Region (10 counties) or the Coulee Region (7 counties). But that doesn’t mean they are on the fringe of the economic action.

Thursday, June 6th, the University of Wisconsin La Crosse Small Business Development Center awarded Juneau County Economic Development Corporation (JCEDC) the Business Development Champion Award at their Celebrate Small Business Event on the UW La Crosse Campus.

Of the Coulee Region’s 14,725 business establishments (in 2018), 3081 were start-ups that created 16,411 jobs. 80% of these total business establishments are very small or entrepreneurial businesses with less than 10 employees.

One of the main reasons JCEDC was recognized was for its role in creating a high level of entrepreneurial activity throughout the Coulee Region via the Inventors & Entrepreneurs Club, which was founded in 2003 by JCEDC. Anne Hlavacka, Director of the Small Business Development Center in La Crosse, shared how the I&E Club concept has spread throughout the Coulee Region, State of Wisconsin, the Midwest, and even into other Countries like Kazakhstan, a Central Asian country and former Soviet Republic. Hlavacka, who has been a speaker at many I&E Club meetings, attested to the thousands of people who have been touched by the I&E Club model, and many that have been encouraged to explore entrepreneurship and become their own boss.

