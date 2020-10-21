Juneau County Reaches 700 Total Cases of COVID19 with 210 Active Cases
The Juneau County Health Department reported 12 new COVID19 cases during their Wednesday afternoon report. Juneau County currently has 210 active cases and 7 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 700 total cases with 325 recoveries.
Source: WRJC.com
State Fair Park field hospital admits first coronavirus patient as Wisconsin sets a new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2020 at 8:32 PM
The first patient has been admitted to the field hospital at State Fair Park, as Wisconsin's surge in coronavirus cases shows no sign of improving.
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM
Hatch Public Library Holding Costume Contest
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2020 at 8:20 PM
Fighting a fire at your own business: Pagel's Dairy co-owner lived that experience
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2020 at 7:50 PM
One of the owners of the farm is a volunteer firefighter who discusses being paged in the middle of the night to fight a fire at his own farm.
Wisconsin reports record-high 48 coronavirus deaths, a result of the state's surge in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2020 at 7:41 PM
Health officials have warned that hospitalizations and deaths would rise following the surge in cases the state has seen in recent weeks.
Two people injured in shooting on Green Bay's west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2020 at 7:27 PM
Two people were taken to hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Green Bay City Council bans guns, weapons at polling places after workers express fear
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2020 at 6:09 PM
The council on Tuesday voted 8-4 to ban weapons at all polling locations just two weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Elections Commission offers guidance on Outagamie County ballot misprints
by Bob Hague on October 21, 2020 at 5:24 PM
The state Elections Commission has issued some guidance on how Outagamie County should deal with thousands of ballots that can’t be read by counting machines because of a printing error. This is commission chair, Dean Knudson […]
