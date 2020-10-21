Juneau County Reaches 700 Total Cases of COVID19 with 210 Active Cases

The Juneau County Health Department reported 12 new COVID19 cases during their Wednesday afternoon report. Juneau County currently has 210 active cases and 7 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 700 total cases with 325 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







