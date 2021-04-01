Juneau County Prosecutors Say Victim Was Beaten To Death With Baseball Bat

Juneau County prosecutors say Felix Rivera-Medina beat his girlfriend’s mother and another man to death with a baseball bat. Deputies found the bodies of 42-year-old Tina Decorah and 33-year-old Duane Mallory at a home in the town of Lyndon March 15th. Rivera-Medina is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Decorah’s 23-year-old daughter, Makaela, is charged with harboring a felon and bail jumping. Investigators say the fatal attack happened during a family fight. Authorities arrested Rivera-Medina and the daughter two days later in Eau Claire. Both suspects have April court appearances scheduled.

