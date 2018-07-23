Juneau County Producers Have Until Aug. 1 to Submit FSA County Committee Nominations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director for Juneau County, Jon Williams, today reminded farmers and ranchers that they have until Aug. 1, 2018, to nominate eligible candidates to serve on local FSA county committees.

County committees are made up of farmers and ranchers elected by other producers in their communities to guide the delivery of farm programs at the local level. Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of FSA.

“The Aug. 1 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Williams. “If you know of a great candidate or want to nominate yourself to serve on your local county committee, visit your FSA office before the deadline to submit the nomination form. I especially encourage the nomination of beginning farmers and ranchers, as well as women and minorities. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in your county.”

Committees consist of three to 11 members and meet once a month or as needed to make important decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues. Members serve three-year terms.

To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in an agency administered program and reside in the local administrative area where the election is being held. This year, nominations and elections for Juneau County will be held in local administrative area 2, which includes the townships of Cutler, Orange, Clearfield, Fountain, Lisbon, and Plymouth.

All nominees must sign the nomination form FSA-669A. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections, or from the Juneau County FSA office. All nomination forms for the 2018 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA county office by Aug. 1, 2018. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters by Nov. 5 and are due back to the local USDA Service Centers on Dec. 3. The newly elected county committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2019.

Source: WRJC.com

