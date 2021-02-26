Juneau County Man Arrested for Possible Internet Crimes Against Children

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office executed an ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) search warrant on 12th Street, Armenia Township.

As a result of the search warrant multiple electronic devices were seized and Jonathon W. Randles, age 47, was arrested and transported to the Juneau County Jail on a Probation Hold.

At this time the investigation is on-going. We anticipate criminal charges being filed on Mr. Randles in the immediate future.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit this is used specifically to locate electronic devices and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations.

Source: WRJC.com







