Juneau County Man Arrested at Gun Point In Lake Delton for Selling of Methamphetamine

A Mather man was arrested at gunpoint for the attempted selling of methamphetamine in Lake Delton. 40 year old Roger Otto Jr. faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison for a repeated charge of selling methamphetamine over 50grams. The investigation started in Juneau County but Otto told a confidential informant that he needed to meet in Wisconsin Dells after needing to drive to Madison to purchase the meth. The informant then met Otto in the Lake Delton Dollar Store parking lot where Otto said he had 225grams of meth in the back of his truck. Authorities showed up pulling out guns to apprehend Otto. Otto also has pending charges including domestic abuse in Monroe County.

