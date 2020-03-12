Juneau County Jail Inmate Discovered to have Heroin Inside of Sock

A Juneau County Jail Inmate is facing charges after authorities found drugs inside the inmates’ sock. The Juneau Count Jail performed a search in Pod D of the jail for a possibility of locating heroin. They were able to discover the contraband inside the sock of 37 year old Christopher Wiora of Baraboo. They found a white powdery substance, a brown powdery substance, and some pills inside the sock. The substances were discovered to be Heroin, Clonazepam, Xanax, and Dextroaphetamine. Another inmate said Wiora had given him a bag containing heroin. Wiora faces charges of Possess with intent to Deliver Heroin, Possess Controlled Substance, and Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





