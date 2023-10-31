Juneau County Jail Inmate Deceased Despite Lifesaving Measures
On Monday, October 30, 2023 at approximately 1:45pm, Juneau County Jail Deputies discovered an inmate in his cell that was unresponsive. The deputies immediately initiated lifesaving measures.
Mauston Area Ambulance was paged, responded to the Jail and continued life saving measures. Unfortunately after exhausting all life saving measures, the inmate was pronounced deceased.
The death is being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. No further information will be released until the investigation is complete.
Source: WRJC.com
