Juneau County Jail Approves an Upgrade to Jail Cameras

The camera’s at the Juneau County Jail are about to get an upgrade. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Committee approved a $5,900 transaction to replace and or repair some of their jail cameras. This approval took place during their March 12th meeting. The funds will come out of the jail maintenance account. It is estimated that about 28% of the jail cameras need to be replaced.

Source: WRJC.com





