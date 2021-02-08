Juneau County Health Dept. Reports Counties 17th COVID19 Related Death

The Juneau County Health Department reported the Counties 17th COVID19 Related death during their Friday afternoon report. The county also reported 6 new cases of COVID19 within the County. Juneau County currently has 138 active cases with 2 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,263 cases with 1,939 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







