Juneau County Health Dept. Reports Counties 13th COVID19 Related Death

The Juneau County Health department reported the counties 13th COVID19 related death during their Thursday afternoon report. The health department also reported 32 new cases of COVID19 within the county. Juneau County currently has 196 active cases with 10 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,084 cases with 1,629 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional facility reported 1 new case they currently have just the one case of COVID19.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.