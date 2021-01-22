Juneau County Health Dept. Reports 5 News Cases of COVID19 During Thursday 1/22 Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 5 new cases of COVID19 during their Thursday afternoon report. Juneau County currently has 190 active cases and 10 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,162 cases of COVID19 with 1,739 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility currently has 2 active cases.

Source: WRJC.com







