Juneau County health Dept. Reports 30 new COVID19 Cases During Monday 1/11 Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID19 within the county during their Monday afternoon report. 25 of the cases were reported over the weekend while 5 were reported on Monday. Juneau County now has 193 active cases with 8 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,039 cases of COVID19 with 1,582 recoveries and 11 COVID19 related deaths. New Lisbon Correctional facility currently has 1 active case while Sand Ridge has no current cases.

