Juneau County Health Dept. Reports 11 News COVID19 Cases During Wednesday (10/7) Report
The Juneau County Health Department reported 11 news cases of COVID19 during their Wednesday afternoon report. Juneau County now has 100 active cases with 5 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 480 cases with 261 recoveries.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Wisconsin to open field hospital at State Fair Park on Oct. 14 as surge in coronavirus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2020 at 9:26 PM
Wisconsin preparing to open its field hospital at State Fair Park as the state continues to face a surge of COVID-19 patients, sources say.
-
Green Bay advances Equal Rights Ordinance to add rules against discrimination in housing,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 9:02 PM
The council approved the measure 9-3, going beyond state and federal laws to include more classes of protected people.
-
Wisconsin reports more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths as crisis continues to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2020 at 8:52 PM
Hospitals in Wisconsin are treating nearly triple the number of coronavirus patients as a month ago. State health officials warned the crisis would worsen.
-
Juneau County Health Dept. Reports 11 News COVID19 Cases During Wednesday (10/7) Report
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2020 at 8:27 PM
-
Marquette Poll: Joe Biden maintains lead over Donald Trump in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM
This latest survey comes during an avalanche of news, including the aftermath of the first presidential debate and Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Green Bay Packers no longer accept cash at Lambeau Field, Titletown District as COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 7:12 PM
Packers-related businesses will accept payment by cards and apps but not by cash or checks. That includes in the stands, when fans are allowed.
-
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM
-
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
-
Important Visitor Guideline updates from Reedsburg Area Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2020 at 4:51 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.