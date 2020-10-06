Juneau County Health Department Reports Drop in Active Cases During Tuesday 10/6 Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 3 new cases of COVID19 during their Tuesday afternoon report. Active cases have dropped back below 100 as there are currently 94 active cases being reported with 4 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 469 cases with 260 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







