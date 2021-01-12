Juneau County Health Department Reports Counties 12th COVID19 Related Death

The Juneau County Health Department reported the Counties 12th COVID19 related death during their Tuesday afternoon report. The county also reported 7 new COVID19 cases within the county. The county currently has 193 active cases with 8 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 1,037 total cases with 1,609 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







