Juneau County Health Department Reports 49 New COVID19 Cases Over Weekend

The Juneau County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID19 in the county during their Monday afternoon report. 46 of the cases were reported over the weekend while 3 were reported on Monday. Juneau County currently has 345 active cases with 5 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 1,658 cases with 1,042 recoveries. The COVID19 related death total remains at 8 in the County. The New Lisbon Correctional facility reported 3 new cases since Saturday. The facility now has 9 active cases and zero hospitalizations.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.