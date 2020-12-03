Juneau County Health Department reports 30 New Cases of COVID19 During Wednesday (12/2) Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID19 during their Wednesday afternoon report. Juneau County currently has 208 active cases with 4 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 1,422 cases with 733 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility reported zero new cases for the 2nd day in a row. They remain at 6 active cases.

Source: WRJC.com







