Juneau County Health Department Reports 24 New COVID19 Cases Including New Lisbon School District Student

The Juneau County Health Department reported 24 news cases of COVID19 during their daily snapshot Wednesday afternoon. There is currently 60 active cases with two hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 361 cases with 182 recoveries. It has been determined that 1 of those 24 individuals was a student in the New Lisbon School District. The student was last in School on September 17th. The Health Department will contact teachers, staff, and students who were in close contact with the student and self-quarantine until they meet the state requirements for release.

Source: WRJC.com







