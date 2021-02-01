Juneau County Health Department Reports 23 New Cases of COVID19 Over the Weekend

The Juneau County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID19 during their Monday afternoon report. 22 of the cases were reported over the weekend with just 1 case reported on Monday. Juneau County currently has 145 active cases of COVID19 with 2 hospitalizations, down from 6 reported on Friday. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,209 COVID19 cases with 1,813 recoveries and 16 COVID19 related deaths. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility reported 1 new case of COVID19 they currently have 2 active cases. Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center has 1 active case.

