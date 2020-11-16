Juneau County Health Department Reports 2 Possible Exposure Sites for COVID19 Within the County

The Juneau County Health Department is reporting 2 more possible COIVD19 Exposures sites. They include Timmy’s Timeout Bar and Grill & Oops Saloon in Camp Douglas. The possible exposure at Timmy’s Timeout took place November 5th between 4pm and 11:30pm. The possible exposure at Oops Saloon took place November 7th between 4pm and the time they closed. If you are experiencing any COVID19 Symptoms contact your medical provider as soon as possible. The Juneau County Health Department reported 16 new cases on Friday bringing the total active case count to 356. Hospitalizations dropped back down to 7.

