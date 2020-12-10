Juneau County Health Department Reports 18 New Cases of COVID19 During Thursday 12/10 Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID19 during their Thursday afternoon report. The county currently has 319 active cases with 6 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,586 cases with 958 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional facility reported no new cases on Thursday. They currently have 5 active cases with 2 of those cases being hospitalized.

Source: WRJC.com







