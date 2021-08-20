Juneau County Health Department Reports 17 New Cases of COVID19 during Wednesday Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID19 during their Wednesday report. Juneau County currently has 68 active cases with 3 hospitalizations. Juneau County has had 19 COVID19 related deaths since the Pandemic began in March of 2020 and over 2700 cases.

Source: WRJC.com







