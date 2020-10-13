Juneau County Health Department Reports 15 New COVID19 Cases Tuesday (10/13)

The Juneau County Health Department reported 15 new COVID19 cases during their Tuesday afternoon report. There are now 107 active cases and 7 current hospitalizations. Juneau County has now had a total of 550 cases with 285 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







