Juneau County Health Department Reports 1 New COVID19 Related Death 12 New Cases Friday (9/18)
A new COVID19 related death was reported in Juneau County by the County Health Department Friday afternoon. Juneau County now has 3 deaths related to COVID19. Juneau County also reported 12 news cases Friday afternoon bringing the total amount of active cases to 48. Juneau County now has had a total of 310 cases with 166 recoveries.
Source: WRJC.com
-
