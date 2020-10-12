Juneau County Health Department Notifies Public of Possible COVID19 Exposure

The Juneau County Health Department is notifying the public of a possible COVID19 exposure in a Juneau County establishment. The location is not being reported as an outbreak at this time but could change overtime. If you visited Kelly’s Bar and Grill in New Lisbon on October 5th from 3pm until close you could have been exposed to COVID19. If you are experiencing any symptoms contact your medical provider as soon as possible.

Source: WRJC.com







