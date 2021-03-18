Juneau County Health Department Announces 1 New COVID19 Cases Wednesday

The Juneau County Health Department reported 1 new case of COVID19 during their Wednesday evening report. Juneau County currently has 34 active COVID19 cases with 2 hospitalizations. Monroe County currently has 15 active cases and no hospitalizations after reporting 4 new cases on Wednesday.

Source: WRJC.com







