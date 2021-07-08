Juneau County Hazardous Clean Sweep to Take Place July 31st

Juneau County will be holding their Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep on Saturday July 31st. Agricultural and Household Clean Sweep hours will be 9am until 4pm. Clean Sweep is a limited funded program designed to help people properly dispose of unwanted hazardous materials from their homes and properties. No early drop-offs will be accepted at the Highway Department or Landfill before July 31st*

If you are bringing more than 100Ibs of waste please pre-register, contact Sarah Fleck at (608) 847-7221 ext. 113, by July 23rd 2021

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE JUNEAU COUNTY LAND & WATER RESOURCES WEBSITE OR FACEBOOK PAGE OR CALL (608) 847-7221 EXT. 3

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.