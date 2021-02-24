Juneau County has Just 1 New Case of COVID Reported on Tuesday 2/23
The Juneau County Health Department reported just 1 new case of COVID19 during their Tuesday afternoon report. Juneau County currently has 30 active cases with 2 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,318 cases of COVID19 with 2,159 recoveries.
Source: WRJC.com
