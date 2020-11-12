Juneau County has 69 New Cases of COIV19 within 2 Day Span

The Juneau County health department is reporting 69 new COVID19 cases occurring between Wednesday and Thursday. Juneau County now has 367 active cases with 14 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 1,067 cases with 469 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional facility is also reporting 52 new cases bringing their active case county to 346 within the facility.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.