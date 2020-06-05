Juneau County Fatal Crash

On June 4, 2020 at 11:53 pm the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of a motor vehicle crash on STH 33 near Bass Rd. in the Township of Wonewoc. Initial investigation shows a westbound pick-up truck attempted to pass two tractor drawn farm implements that were also westbound. The pick-up truck struck the implement of the second tractor causing injury to the pick-up truck driver. The drivers of the tractors were uninjured. The pick-up truck driver was transported to Gunderson St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and Elroy Police Department.

Source: WRJC.com







