Juneau County Fair Underway in Mauston

We are currently in the middle of the Juneau County Fair in Mauston. Weekend events include Demolition Derby Friday & Saturday. A combine demo derby on Sunday will wrap up the action. There will be music Friday night by Aaron Scott, and the Strange Déjà vu Band Saturday night. Sunday will also feature a parade at noon. There is also carnival rides/games, Food and animal and other exhibits throughout the fair.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.