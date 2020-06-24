Juneau County – Energy Assistance Program

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Department of Administration (DOA) has adjusted the eligibility requirements for residents who are seeking heating and electric assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).

Eligibility is now based on the household’s previous month of income, rather than the former requirement of the previous three months of income. This move was made to ensure those who are recently affected by the COVID-19 response are able to receive assistance quickly. Eligibility requirements are available below:

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) provides assistance for heating costs, electric costs, and energy crisis situations. Operating with federal and state funding, the program provides assistance to households across the state to help lower the burden incurred with monthly energy costs.

Most types of fuel are eligible to receive assistance. Whether you use wood, propane, natural gas, electricity, or fuel oil to heat your home, energy assistance is available if you qualify.

The program has been extended to September 30th, 2020 to qualify for a regular benefit.

If a customer is having difficulty paying their energy bill or receives a disconnection notice, they may be eligible for assistance from the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP)

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.