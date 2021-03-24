Juneau County Down to 7 Active COVID19 Cases as of 3/23

The Juneau County Health Department reported just 1 new COVID19 case within the county during their Tuesday evening report. Juneau County is down to just 7 active cases with no hospitalizations. Monroe County currently has 9 active cases after reporting 6 new cases on Tuesday, they also have no hospitalizations.

Source: WRJC.com







