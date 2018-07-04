Juneau County Couple in Trouble Again with the Law
A Mauston man and a Necedah woman are in trouble with the law again. A couple was stopped at a boat landing in the Town of Germantown. The couple was identified as 55 year old Daniel Matye and 32 year old Rebecca Kraft. Dispatch reported to authorities Matye was to have no contact with Kraft. Matye was placed under arrest for being in violation of the no contact. Authorities witnessed Kraft trying to hide something on her so a K9 search was conducted of the vehicle. The search resulted in the findings of multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia including smoking pipes, syringes, and 3.6 grams of crystal meth. Kraft claims the drugs were not hers but admitted to the authorities she tried to get rid of a loaded syringe. Matye and Kraft are facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 3 counts each of Felony Bail Jumping.
Source: WRJC.com
