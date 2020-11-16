Juneau County Continues to see Large number of COVID19 Cases but Hospitalizations Drop

The Juneau County Health Department reported 79 new COVID19 cases over the weekend and reported another 5 cases on Monday. Juneau County now currently has 333 active cases. There is some positive new within the county. There are now just 3 hospitalizations compared to 14 last Thursday. Juneau County now has had 1,117 cases with 510 recoveries and 6 COVID19 related deaths.

