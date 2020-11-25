Juneau County Conservation Warden Arrested for Being Armed While Intoxicated

On November 24, 2020 at approximately 1:41 AM Juneau County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating an incident in rural Camp Douglas due to a conflict of interest with their department.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the location and learned that the incident began with a 911 hang up after an argument between a husband and wife. The incident did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest domestic violence case.

However, the investigation did result in probable cause to arrest the husband, Michael R. Weber (30 years old) who is a Conservation Warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for Going Armed While Intoxicated, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Due to COVID-19 protocols Weber was not taken into custody and transported to jail. This charge and Disorderly Conduct will be referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Source: WRJC.com







