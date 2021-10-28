Juneau County Board Has Most Recent Meeting

The Juneau County Board approved a resolution acknowledging the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department. Board Chairman Alan Peterson introduced the resolution. The resolution shows thanks to the Deputies, the telecommunicates, and other support staff for their quality of work. The Juneau County Board also appointed Mike Keichinger as District 9 Supervisor, he replaces Orville Robinson who was recognized for his 11 years of service at the most recent Juneau County Board Meetings. The Board also appointed Julie Quist to the Juneau County Human Service Board.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.