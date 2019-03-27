Juneau County Board Appoints Myron Oestrich as Medical Examiner

The Juneau County board has appointed Myron Oestrich as the new County Medical Examiner. Oestrich’s first day was March 18th. Oestrich has served in the medical examination field for 20 years. He has previously worked as the deputy medical examiner in Marathon County. Oestrich is originally from Merrill, Wisconsin. Oestrich is the first to be appointed rather than elected a change that was made last year.

Source: WRJC.com





