Juneau County Board Announces Minor Changes During June Meeting, Discusses Water Testing  

There were some small changes made by the Juneau County Board during their June meeting. The County Board acknowledged the UW-Extension-Juneau County which will now be known as The UW-Madison Division of Extension (Juneau County). The board also authorized changing the status of the Adult Protective Service Worker position from a part time to a full time position and announced it will not fill the limited term employee position for 2019. This move will save the County $9,000 this year. The board also announced the elimination of a limited term employee position in the public works department, land fill division and the creation of a part-time position in the land fill division. The Board also heard from Amanda Dederich with information on water testing in Juneau County. She talked about the free nitrate water testing. This is the final weekend to have your water tested for free for nitrate levels. Testing kits are available at the County Service Offices. She announced 92 Necedah area waters had been tested and 8 of them tested for high nitrate levels. The next County Board Meeting will be held July 16th.

