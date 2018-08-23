Juneau County Authorities Looking Into Recent Boat Motor Theft

Juneau County authorities are looking for leads in a recent boat motor theft taking place on Castle Rock Lake. The victim said he last left his boat around 8pm on Monday August 20th. At that time the boat was intact. The victim returned on August 21st at around 4pm and the motor was missing off the boat. Several wires were cut and there was damage to the back end of the boat. Pictures of the motor have been posted on several buy sell sites on social media pages. A Montello business called stating an unidentified caller asked about them purchasing the motor that fit the description of the one stolen. Fishing nets, gas cans, and life jackets were also stolen.

Source: WRJC.com

