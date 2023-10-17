Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 9

Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

–0 Cashton Eagle (9-0) Cashton eked out an 8-3 victory over Onalaska Luther to win its 2nd straight outright Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship. They will open up the playoffs by hosting Blair-Taylor. –0 Bangor Cardinals (8-1) Bangor eked out a 19-16 victory over New Lisbon. Bangor opens up the playoffs with a home matchup with rival Royall. –0 Adams-Friendship Green Devils (7-3) The Green Devils erased a 21-8 halftime deficit to score the final 32 points of the game defeating Mauston for a South Central Conference Championship. The Green Devils got no tournament favors however as they will open up on the road against West Salem. ^4 Tomah Timberwolves (5-4) Tomah had possibly the most impressive victory of week 9 knocking off Co-MVC Champs Onalaska 38-13. The victory earned Tomah into the playoffs and got a home game to boot as they will host Baraboo in a re-match of an overtime game from earlier in the season. –1 Onalaska Luther Knights (6-3) Luther nearly upset Cashton taking a 3-0 lead into the 3rd quarter but could not hang on. Luther earned a home playoff game but against a tough team in

Coleman.

-1 New Lisbon Rockets (6-3) New Lisbon was 30seconds away from upsetting Bangor despite losing the lead and the game New Lisbon should feel confident as they will host Cochrane-Fountain City to open the playoffs. –1 Mauston Golden Eagles (5-5) Mauston was in good shape at halftime against Adams-Friendship but then the wheels fell off in the 2nd The loss cost Mauston a conference championship and earned them a trip to top seed Lodi to begin the playoffs. ^1 Royall Panthers (5-4) Royall secured a winning season and a playoff berth by blowing out Necedah 53-0. Every healthy senior scored in the victory for the Panthers. They will open up the post season at Bangor. Royall put a scare into Bangor during the first matchup. –2 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (7-3) Wisconsin Dells just got by Poynette 25-21 in the final game of the season. Wisconsin Dells has to face #2 seed Xavier to open up the playoffs. –0 Hillsboro Tigers (4-5) Hillsboro will enter the post season on a 3 game losing skid and will have to face top seed Potosi-Cassville in level 1.

New to Rakings N/A

Highest Riser Tomah +4

Furthest Fall Wisconsin Dells -2

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.

