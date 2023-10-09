Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 8

Juneau County Area Top 10 Power Rankings

– 0 Cashton Eagles (8-0) Cashton clobbered Royall 45-6 to claim at least a share of their 3rd straight SBC Championship. A win over Luther this Friday would give them an outright SBC Championship. – 0 Bangor Cardinals (7-1) The Cardinals had their most complete game of the year whipping Luther 31-7 now they become Luther Knight fans this Friday hoping for a Luther upset over Cashton that would allow all three teams to share the Bluffs title (if they can get by New Lisbon). ^3 Adams-Friendship Green Devils (6-3) The Green Devils routed Wisconsin Dells 47-13 setting up a true SCC championship game in Mauston this Friday. –1 Onalaska Luther (6-2) Onalaska Luther fell to Bangor but can still claim a share of the SBC with an upset over Cashton at home this Friday. –0 New Lisbon Rockets (6-2) New Lisbon clinched their 3rd straight trip to the postseaon by just getting by Boscobel 34-26 last Friday. ^4 Mauston Golden Eagles (5-4) Mauston took care of business in Wautoma 39-7 to set up a winner take all Homecoming Night South Central Conference Championship game vs Adams-Friendship this Friday. –3 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (6-3) The Dells losing to Adams-Friendship not a surprise losing by 34 points was a huge surprise. The Dells are still playoff bound but their reign atop of the South Central Conference is officially over. ^2 Tomah Timberwolves (4-4) Tomah kept their playoff chances alive beating Reedsburg 13-6 on the road last week. A big upset over Onalaska this Friday likely would see Tomah back into the playoffs for the first time in a non Covid year since 2015. –2 Royall Panthers (4-4) Royall fell to Cashton as expected a win over Necedah this Friday on their homecoming night is also expected and should get Royall into the playoffs. -2 Hillsboro Tigers (4-4) Hillsboro is now on a 2 game losing streak. They hope to end that and end the regular season strong by hosting Ithaca Friday night.

New to Rankings: N/A

Dropping out of Rankings: N/A

Highest riser: Mauston ^4

Furthest fall: Wisconsin Dells -3

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.

Source: WRJC.com







